49ers’ Christian McCaffrey shuts down Olivia Culpo’s pricey Super Bowl gesture: ‘I had to nix that’

The saga surrounding the sky-high prices for this year’s Super Bowl has taken another turn, with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey confirming that he had to “nix” his fiancée Olivia Culpo’s attempt to buy a suite for his mom.

During a press conference with reporters this week, McCaffrey said that despite the former Miss Universe’s best efforts, he shut down the idea of her purchasing the suite.

“She tried to, but I will not let anybody pay to watch me play,” McCaffrey said with a smile. “I had to nix that.”

On a recent episode of Culpo’s podcast, “Your Mom,” McCaffrey’s mother, Lisa, voiced her frustration over the pricey box tickets.

“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it,” she said. “Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags Olivia.”

Culpo later surprised her future mother-in-law on social media with a post revealing that she had purchased a suite for Lisa’s birthday. However, it looks like McCaffrey stepped in before she could click “purchase.”

Donna Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, also said Wednesday that she will likely be watching from the stands because of the outrageous prices.

“Well you can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” Donna told “Today” with a laugh. “I have a feeling I’m in the stands.”

“As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl,” she added.

While McCaffrey might draw the line at expensive Super Bowl suites, the NFL star and his fiancée are no doubt pulling out all the stops for their upcoming nuptials.

“Well, she’s done a hell of a job. She’s definitely steering the ship when it comes to anything regarding the wedding as of now,” he told reporters of their wedding planning earlier this week.

“I give my input when needed, but obviously her style is unbelievable and everything she wants I also like. But it’s going really well. I’m so thankful that I have someone like her who’s not just supporting me the way she is but also handling all the stuff like that and allowing me to do what I love in the moment while she’s still working on her career as well.”

The couple began dating in 2019, and McCaffrey later popped the question in April 2023.