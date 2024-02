49ers’ Jake Moody drills longest field goal in Super Bowl history

The first score of the Super Bowl turned out to be historic.

On 3rd-and-14, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was looking for Deebo Samuel deep, but the pass was broken up in the end zone.

That forced the 49ers to settle for a field goal, and Jake Moody put his name alone in the record books.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Michigan alum drilled a 55-yard field goal to open up the scoring, giving San Fran a 3-0 lead in the second quarter. And it also turned out to be the longest field goal in Super Bowl history.

Moody beat the record by one yard. Steve Christie of the Buffalo Bills made a 54-yarder in Super Bowl XXVIII. But that game did not turn out in the Bills’ favor – and it was their fourth consecutive loss in the Super Bowl in as many years. The Dallas Cowboys won that Super Bowl, 30-13, as Emmitt Smith was named the MVP for his 132-yard, two-touchdown performance on the ground.

SUPER BOWL LVIII: SPORTSBOOK EXECUTIVE TAKES DEEP DIVE INTO POPULAR BETTING TRENDS FOR BIG GAME

Moody was 21-for-25 in field goal attempts in the regular season and 3-for-4 from 50-plus yards.

The Kansas City Chiefs marched right down the field in an attempt to get on the board, but Isiah Pacheco fumbled inside the red zone, giving the ball right back to San Fran.

The Niners are looking for their first Super Bowl victory since the 1994 season. The Chiefs are trying for their third ring in five years.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.