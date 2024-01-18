49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk praises ‘extremely talented’ wife, Kristin, after she made fashion statement in playoffs

Kristin Juszczyk was the star of wild-card weekend as the jackets she made were seen around the shoulders of Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Lautner.

And her husband couldn’t be prouder.

Kyle Juszczyk, the San Francisco 49ers fullback, spoke glowingly of his wife on Tuesday as he was asked about her NFL gear going viral.

“We saw it the same time everybody else did,” the Pro Bowler told reporters, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “She came out in the golf cart with the jacket on, and we were fired up.”

He added: “It was super important, because I’m so proud of her. And she’s extremely talented, and the things she’s putting out there are one of a kind. I wanted to make sure she got that credit. At first the announcers were, ‘Hey, Taylor Swift can get Nike to do anything.’ Ah, come on. We got to let these people know it was all Kristin. That was all her, so I was happy to see her get that credit.”

Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium sporting a giant Travis Kelce jacket with the Chiefs star’s name and number emblazoned on the back, the sleeves and in the front. The outfit quickly went viral as Peacock cameras caught her heading into the building.

Mahomes was also wearing a giant jacket as well, but in support of her husband, Patrick Mahomes.

Farther north, Juszczyk’s jacket was seen on the shoulders of actor Taylor Lautner. Lautner was seen at Ford Field on Sunday supporting the Detroit Lions as they picked up a victory over the Los Angeles Rams. He wore Aidan Hutchinson on his jacket.

Kristin Juszczyk was everywhere. She posted the inner workings of her style on her Instagram. She also showcased some of the other work she did for Kyle Juszczyk’s teammates.

The star fullback hyped up his wife along the way.

“She’s an absolute star!” he wrote on X.

