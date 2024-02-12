49ers pull out trickery for incredible first touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII

The San Francisco 49ers pulled a rabbit out of their hat for the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII.

From the Kansas City 21-yard line, Brock Purdy threw a backward pass to Jauan Jennings, who was immediately looking downfield.

Nothing was open deep, but Jennings somehow found Christian McCaffrey on the other side of the field, albeit behind the line of scrimmage, but that was all Jennings needed to do.

McCaffrey had plenty of blocks in front of him, and he went untouched for the touchdown, with the ensuing PAT giving San Fran a 10-0 lead.

It was the 49ers’ own version of the Philly Special, which the Eagles ran in Super Bowl LII. Against the New England Patriots, running back Corey Clement took the snap and flipped it to tight end Trey Burton, who found quarterback Nick Foles in the end zone.

McCaffrey now has five touchdowns in this postseason, and he has scored in 16 of his 19 games played this season – no wonder why he was named the Offensive Player of the Year for the first time in his career.

San Fran opened up the scoring with Jake Moody’s Super Bowl record 55-yard field goal earlier in the second.

This isn’t unfamiliar territory for Mahomes, though. He’s trailed by double-digit points in each Super Bowl in which he has played.

The Niners are looking for their first Super Bowl title in 29 years, and the Chiefs are vying for their third in five years.

