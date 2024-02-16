AI expert Marva Bailer gives her opinion on Sarah Silverman and other authors’ lawsuit against OpenAI and why it’s not so much about money.
Recent Posts
- Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals, and it will only get worse: Tom Homan
- Kids Online Safety Act reintroduced in Senate expected to pass with major support
- Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt faces backlash after sharing ‘out of touch’ photos following parade shooting
- AI expert weighs in on Sarah Silverman’s OpenAI lawsuit
- Fox Nation’s ‘The Sanctuary Trap’ takes a closer look at NYC’s migrant crisis