Aidan Hutchinson says Dan Campbell made bold vow after playoff exit: ‘We’re going to the Super Bowl next year’

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is known as one of the most passionate coaches in the NFL. His leadership has helped turn the Lions franchise around, with the team advancing to just the franchise’s second ever NFC Championship game last month.

Despite going into the locker room at halftime with a 24-7 lead over the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit went on to lose by three points. But, Lions Pro Bowl pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson revealed that Campbell shared a bold prediction with the team shortly after the loss.

“In our exit meetings the day after, he’s like, ‘We’re going to the Super Bowl next year. Screw it. I don’t care what it takes,'” Hutchinson said during an interview with NBC Sports at Super Bowl LVIII’s radio row in Las Vegas.

The Lions were able to retain both of their coordinators, which should help Detroit in its quest for a championship next season. Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn interviewed with other teams for head coaching positions, but both assistant coaches will ultimately remain with the Lions.

Johnshon recently finished his second season as th team’s offensive coordinator. The 37-year-old was the architect of one of the best offenses in the NFL in 2023. The Lions have averaged the fourth most points per game since Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

He served as the team’s pass game coordinator in 2021. Detroit’s 387.4 yards per game were the best in the league.

Rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta thrived in their first season in Johnson’s offense. Both players received Rookie of the Year consideration. Johnson successfully deployed creative plays throughout the season, and four Lions players finished the year with 500 or more yards from scrimmage.

Lions general manger Brad Holmes will be in charge of making tweaks to get the 2024 roster as close to Super Bowl ready as possible. If the Lions fulfill Campbell’s promise, it would mark the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl appearance.