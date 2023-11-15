All-Star Panel: Trump makes gains with key voting demographics

‘Special Report’ panelists Mollie Hemingway, Juan Williams and Meredith McGraw discuss the impact of third-party candidates on the 2024 presidential race, former President Donald Trump’s commanding lead in the polls and the 2023 APEC Summit.
