Gun Owners of America Director of Federal Affairs Aidan Johnston discusses Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen being pressed regarding alleged bank surveillance, and how it violates gun owner privacy.
Recent Posts
- Mexico needs to send ‘red signals’ to migrants to curb border surge: Earl Anthony Wayne
- Pictures of classified documents in Biden’s garage ‘don’t lie’: Jonathan Turley
- Panthers’ Dave Canales takes note of comedian’s Super Bowl swipe at NFL Honors
- Alleged Treasury Dept surveillance on gun owners is a ‘total violation’ of their rights: Aidan Johnston
- Shaq hopes to meet Taylor Swift, thinks its ‘smart’ NFL keeps cameras on her