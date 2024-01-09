Annual breast cancer screenings linked to lower risk of death, study finds

Making breast cancer screenings an annual event could save women’s lives, new research suggests.

In a study led by Epic Research, a health analytics firm based in Verona, Wisconsin, women who were screened for breast cancer on a yearly basis were shown to have a 17% lower risk of death by any cause compared to those who received screenings every two years, according to a Jan. 4 press release.

“Vulnerable populations have a greater risk of mortality following a breast cancer diagnosis than less vulnerable populations,” Kersten Bartelt, a Wisconsin-based registered nurse and member of Epic’s clinician team, told Fox News Digital.

“Annual breast cancer screenings may help to lower this risk.”

This finding could call into question the updated screening guidelines released by the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) in May 2023.

It recommended that women between the ages of 40 and 74 get screened every other year.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) recommends that women between the ages of 45 and 54 should get mammograms every year, while women between 40 and 44 also have the option to do so.

For women 55 and older, ACS guidance is to get a mammogram every other year, unless they choose to continue with annual screenings.

In the Epic study, researchers evaluated 25,512 women between 50 and 74 years of age.

All participants had been diagnosed with breast cancer between Jan. 1, 2018, and August 1, 2022, and were not considered at high risk prior to getting the disease.

Compared to those who were screened every two years, the annually screened group had a 17% lower risk of all-cause mortality after their diagnosis.

The study also said that women who are Black, over age 60, live in a “socially vulnerable area” or live in a rural area are more vulnerable to all-cause mortality after being diagnosed with cancer compared to women who are not in those groups.

Nicole B. Saphier, M.D., director of breast imaging at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and a Fox News medical contributor, was not involved in the Epic study but shared her reactions.

“This is a really interesting analysis and certainly supports annual mammograms,” she told Fox News Digital.

The American College of Radiology and the Society of Breast Imaging recommends annual mammography beginning at age 40 for “normal-risk women,” which Saphier also endorses.

“Annual mammograms starting at the age of 40 increase our ability to capture more aggressive breast cancer that forms prior to menopause , and therefore give the patient the best chance at survival because early detection and treatment saves lives,” she said.

Saphier did point out one limitation of the study. She said it does not account for the association of different lifestyle choices between women who get mammograms every year and those who do so every other year.

“Women who get mammograms every year may be more active and aware regarding their personal health screenings and preventative care, therefore contributing to better outcomes after breast cancer diagnosis,” noted Saphier.

The Epic researchers also acknowledged the study’s limitations.

“We were not able to adjust for all factors that may increase a woman’s risk of breast cancer, breast cancer complications or mortality, such as lifestyle factors ,” said Bartlet.

“Additionally, the factors that resulted in a patient choosing to screen annually instead of biennially were not included in this study.”

To determine the appropriate frequency of screening, Bartelt said women should consult with their health care provider to weigh the harms and benefits as well as their personal risk factors.

Other than skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common type of women’s cancer in the U.S., accounting for about 30% of all new female cases each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).