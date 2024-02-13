ASUN suspends official after Jacksonville men’s basketball coach alleges ‘offensive slur’ during interaction

The Athletic Sun Conference has suspended an official who was involved in an on court dispute with Jacksonville University men’s basketball coach Jordan Mincy during a game against North Alabama on Saturday.

The suspension follows Mincy’s allegation that an “offensive slur” was made by an official during the interaction which led to the coach’s ejection .

The incident took place just over three minutes into the game after the Jacksonville Dolphins were called for a foul.

According to the Florida Times-Union, Mincy approached officials for an explanation and was then given a technical foul and ejected from the game. Videos shared on social media show a visibly frustrated Mincy approaching athletic director Alex Ricker-Gilbert in the stands after being thrown out of the game.

Mincy would not elaborate on what was said, but told the outlet that it was an “offensive slur.”

“It’s why I reacted the way I did,” he continued. “But [Jacksonville University] and Alex [Ricker-Gilbert] had my back and the ASUN has dealt with it. We’re going to move on.”

A statement from the ASUN announced that the official, who was not named, would be suspended for the remainder of the season, including the post-season. The statement did not elaborate on what was allegedly said during the interaction.

“The Atlantic Sun Conference has suspended an official involved in an in-game interaction with Jacksonville University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jordan Mincy due to conduct not in alignment with the expectations of the ASUN. This suspension shall be in effect through the remainder of the 2023-24 season and post-season. The conference office considers this matter closed.”

Despite the incident, the Dolphins went on to defeat their opponents 67-63. Sophomore Robert McCray V led the team in scoring with 18 points and Bryce Workman recorded his fifth career and second double-double of the season.

“God is good! Never in my career have I experienced what happened today,” Mincy wrote on X after the game.

“Thankful for the university, our staff, and the young men I coach daily! Keep grinding and building!”