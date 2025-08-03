Author weighs in on case surrounding Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance

Richard Cohen, author of “Murder in the Dollhouse: The Jennifer Dulos Story,” speaks with Fox News Digital about his investigation into a case that rocked an affluent Connecticut town five years ago.
