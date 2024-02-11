Arizona Speaker Ben Toma joins ‘Fox Report’ to discuss President Biden and the Democratic Party’s handling of the border crisis.
Recent Posts
- 49ers’ Jake Moody drills longest field goal in Super Bowl history
- Former NFL star Brandon Marshall says ex-teammate Jay Cutler should have won a Super Bowl
- AZ lawmaker on border strategy: ‘Finish the wall, boost agents, end catch and release’
- Former US attorney discusses Special Counsel Hur’s approach to Biden investigation
- Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh admits Super Bowl loss still ‘haunts’ him but ‘motivates’ him every day