Bears great Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael celebrates Hall of Fame induction amid ongoing ALS battle

It’s been a longtime coming, but Chicago Bears legend Steve “Mongo” McMichael will finally be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The now 66-year-old was included in 2024 Seniors category of finalists. McMichael’s name was announced during Thursday’s NFL Honors ceremony. A Senior finalist must garner at minimum of 80 percent of the votes to be selected for induction. Mongo received enough votes to cross the mandatory threshold.

Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, and Julius Peppers headline star-studded group of Modern Era players in the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Peppers and Hester both played for the Bears.

The number of former Bears players enshrined in Canton will now grow to 39.

McMichael’s wife, Misty, said the former defensive tackle got the call about being named a finalist last August. A family spokesperson said a petition and letter-writing campaign in support of McMichael was launched in 2022.

McMichael, who suffers from ALS was also hospitalized in August 2023 and admitted into the ICU with sepsis and put on two IV antibiotics, the spokesperson said. He was unconscious at the time of his hospitalization.

He was later diagnosed with pneumonia.

Misty also lobbied for McMichael’s hall of fame enshrinement, saying, “He needs to see himself enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Please pray for him to get through this.”

McMichael’s ongoing battle with ALS does not appear to have improved over the years.

“The beloved Super Bowl XX Champion is battling ALS, which has progressed to the point of leaving McMichael paralyzed from the neck down, unable to speak, breathe or eat on his own,” a release ahead of his finalist announcement read.

“The hope of being inducted into the Hall of Fame has sustained Steve throughout his three-year fight against the debilitating and cruel disease.”

McMichael spent the majority of his standout career in Chicago and helped lead the franchise to the Super Bowl title in 1985. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was named to four All-Pro teams.

His finished his Bears career with 92.5 sacks.