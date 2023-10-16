Bears’ Justin Fields dislocated thumb on throwing hand in loss to Vikings: report

The Chicago Bears suffered a tough loss to their NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and one of the big reasons why was due to Justin Fields’ absence at quarterback after suffering a hand injury.

Fields hurt his throwing hand on the Bears’ first drive of the second half, which eventually forced him out for the rest of the game.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer revealed that Fields dislocated his thumb on his throwing hand on the 3rd-and-7 sack by the Vikings.

Fields had it popped back into place, and he initially wanted to go back into the game. However, he couldn’t grip the ball without pain, forcing him to watch from the sidelines the rest of the way.

The Bears said that X-rays on Fields came back negative, though he will undergo an MRI on Monday to make sure the injury isn’t more severe.

Fields, who had been on a hot streak the previous two games, struggled before suffering his injury. He had 58 passing yards on 6-for-10 through the air while rushing for 46 yards on eight carries.

The Bears went to Tyson Bagent, an undrafted free agent out of Shepherd University who holds the NCAA record for all-time touchdown passes (159). On just his third snap of his career, he was sacked by Josh Metellus who picked up the fumble and took it to the house for a 19-6 Vikings lead after the extra point.

Bagent would bounce back, finding some rhythm in the fourth quarter and sneaking in for his first career rushing touchdown, which cut the Vikings’ lead to one score.

But Bagent threw an interception on the Bears’ next drive, killing any momentum they had to mount a comeback. The loss pushed them to 1-5 on the season after collecting their first win last week over the Washington Commanders.

Looking ahead, the Bears will hope Fields can recover quickly before facing the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 7. Nathan Peterman, the third quarterback on the depth chart is hurt, which would mean the Bears must find another signal-caller if Fields can’t go.

Through six games this season, Fields has 1,201 yards passing with 11 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 91.6 quarterback rating.