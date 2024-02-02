Bettor places $200K wager on Brock Purdy to win Super Bowl MVP

Someone has a really good feeling that Brock Purdy is going to have the game of his life.

Deemed Mr. Irrelevant less than two years ago after being the last selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Purdy entered his rookie season as the third-string quarterback behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, but both suffered season-ending injuries, leaving Purdy to take over mid-season.

All he did was help the Niners to the NFC championship – but he suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow, and after fourth-stringer Josh Johnson got hurt shortly after, the Niners officially ran out of quarterbacks.

However, Purdy’s success was enough for the Niners to part ways with both Garoppolo and Lance and give him the starting job. It seems like it was a good move, as they are now in the Super Bowl.

Purdy was in the MVP race late in the season but eventually fell out. However, being a quarterback, he is automatically in the conversation for the Super Bowl MVP.

Purdy is currently listed as +240 (bet $100, win $240) to win the game’s MVP Award on Caesars Sportsbook, and one bettor is taking quite the risk, $200,000 worth to be exact.

Someone placed a $200,000 bet on Purdy to win Super Bowl MVP. If he does, the bettor would win $480,000.

That is not the only six-figure wager placed on the big game. In fact, someone made a much more obscure bet earlier this week.

Caesars also took a $100,000 bet that the opening coin toss would result in tails. If the coin falls in favor of the bettor, it would pay out a profit of more than $95,000.

An X user, though, while only risking $25, might have made the wildest bet so far.

@NYJ_Matt placed a bet on Sam Darnold, the Niners backup quarterback, to win Super Bowl MVP. Hey, all it takes is one injury to Purdy for Darnold to be right in the mix.

Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to get the nod, despite his Kansas City Chiefs being underdogs.

Those bettors will find out their results on Feb. 11.

