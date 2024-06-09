Beyoncé gave SCOTUS Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson concert tickets valued at nearly $4,000: report

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was gifted four concert tickets by pop superstar Beyoncé valued at $3,700, according to a financial disclosure.

The Biden appointee also disclosed a $900,000 advance for her upcoming memoir “Lovely One” out in September, and two gifts of artwork in her chambers worth $12,500.

The disclosures were part of an annual filing deadline for the justices, which all met except for Samuel Alito who asked for an extension, according to The Hill. The filing covered all of 2023.

While Jackson’s filing didn’t specify which concert she received the tickets for, it was during Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also previously filed that she was gifted tickets by Beyoncé, valuing them at $3,300, according to CNBC.

Last year, Jackson, who was appointed to the court in 2022, also had a couple of eye-popping filings, including more than $6,500 in clothes from a photo shoot and a $1,200 flower display from Oprah Winfrey, according to The Hill.

Justice Clarence Thomas also amended his 2019 filing to reveal two trips to Indonesia and Sonoma County, California, that he said were paid for by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow after they were “inadvertently omitted” initially.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh also reported being paid $340,000 by Regnery Publishing company. The court confirmed Friday that he is writing a legal memoir.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.