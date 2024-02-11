Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wa., discusses the Biden administration’s approach to the Israel-Hamas war along with the Biden document case decision on ‘Fox News Sunday.’
Recent Posts
- Raiders’ Maxx Crosby brushes off Super Bowl LVIII suite pricing complaints: ‘It’s Las Vegas’
- ‘Mental toughness’ is the key to being a great quarterback: Joe Theismann
- Raiders’ Maxx Crosby talks complaints over Super Bowl suite pricing
- Native American group renews calls for Chiefs to drop name, logo as Super Bowl LVIII start looms
- Congressman, Army vet says Biden being ‘used,’ fears others are making decisions: ‘It’s abusive’