Biden apparently bumps his head on Marine One as debate persists over president’s mental fitness

President Biden appeared to bump his head while exiting Marine One after flying back to Washington, D.C., from Delaware on Sunday.

Biden, walking with first lady Jill Biden, did not appear to react after bumping into the top frame of Marine One’s exit. The incident comes amid heated debate over Biden’s continued mental fitness for office after Special Counsel Robert Hur revealed the 81-year-old has significant memory issues.

Biden departed his home in Delaware just before 10 p.m. as the fourth quarter of the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl began.

Last week, Hur’s report on Biden’s handling of classified material fueled questions about Biden’s mental acuity when it described the president as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” who could not recall details of significant life events. Biden then held a last-minute White House press conference to dispute the notion, but the event was slammed as a “political disaster,” even by The New York Times.

Moments after insisting that his memory was “fine,” Biden proceeded to refer to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the “president of Mexico.” Biden then went off script and took questions from reporters at random, prompting a combative exchange with CNN correspondent MJ Lee, who asked about Americans who are concerned about his age.

“They’ve expressed concerns about your mental acuity,” Lee told Biden. “They say that you’re too old. Mr. President, you told me in December that you believe there are many Democrats who could defeat Donald Trump. So why does it have to be you now?”

Polls have repeatedly shown that a majority of Americans and even Democrats believe Biden is too old to serve a second term. A new poll from ABC News/Ipsos found that 86% of Americans believe he is too old to hold office, while 62% said the same for former President Trump, 77.

Criticism of Biden’s age has grown more prevalent in the left-wing media in recent days as well, with hosts on “The View” going so far as to say Vice President Kamala Harris or California Gov. Gavin Newsom should replace him on the Democratic ticket.

