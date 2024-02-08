Biden considered resigning vice presidency ‘in protest’ over Obama’s Afghanistan policy: Hur report

President Biden considered resigning as vice president “in protest” over former President Barack Obama’s Afghanistan policies in 2009, according to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on Biden’s mishandling of classified documents released Thursday.

Hur has been investigating Biden’s improper retention of classified records since last year. The papers included classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, among other national security and foreign policy records, which Hur said implicated “sensitive intelligence sources and methods.”

“Tomorrow the President is going to make a fateful decision regarding Afghanistan – as I sat looking out the window at the sea – thinking I should resign in protest over what will bring his administration down,” Biden wrote in a notebook, according to the report.

“Although I obviously wasn’t there I feel like this is what it must have felt like for Kennedy then Johnson in the early days of VTN [Vietnam]. I feel guilty and boxed in myself. Guilty for not having been more successful w/ the President – and staying. Boxed in by knowing or at least feeling that my resignation would only harden his position and leave him with one less voice,” he added.

Hur announced he would not seek criminal charges against Biden.

