Biden, not Special Counsel Hur, brought up son’s death in questioning: report

President Biden attacked Special Counsel Robert Hur for bringing up his son’s death, but it was allegedly Biden who first brought up the death of Beau in an interview.

According to NBC, citing multiple sources, Hur never asked the president about his recollection of his son’s death in 2015 to brain cancer during two days of interviews last October.

The sources said that Biden brought up Beau’s death, not Hur nor his team.

Biden first brought up his son’s death after being asked about his workflow while he and a ghostwriter were writing a memoir at a Virginia rental home from 2016 to 2018, the sources said.

The sources said that during the interview Biden began trying to recall what was happening in his life at the time and he “appeared confused” about when Beau had died.

The 81-year-old president allegedly got the date of his son’s death correct– May 30, but not the year.

The reported revelations came after Biden lashed out last Thursday at Special Counsel Robert Hur who investigated his handling of classified documents after the prosecutor in his final report noted that the president struggled to remember details such as when his son died.

“How in the h— dare he raise that,” Biden said in a press conference on Thursday. “Frankly, when I was asked the question I thought to myself it wasn’t any of their d— business.”

While Hur’s report absolved Biden of criminal wrongdoing relating to his handling of classified documents, it characterized the president as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

The report, released last Thursday, described the president’s memory as “hazy,” “fuzzy,” “faulty,” “poor,” and suggested Biden did not remember when his son Beau Biden died.

“We conclude that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter,” the report, released Thursday, states. “We would reach the same conclusion even if the Department of Justice policy did not foreclose criminal charges against a sitting president.”

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.