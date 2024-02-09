Biden official claims special counsel report was ‘Comey moment’

An unidentified Biden official compared Special Counsel Robert Hur’s decision not to recommend criminal charges against the president to a similar decision made during investigations into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Hur did not recommend charges against President Biden after a monthslong investigation into the president’s alleged improper retention of classified records — despite finding “evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.”

“It felt like a Comey moment for me,” the Biden official reportedly told Politico.

The official was comparing the Biden report to a similar document filed in 2016 by then-FBI Director James Comey.

Comey, investigating whether then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton improperly handled classified document, did not recommend charges despite “evidence of potential violations.”

Both investigators cited the unlikelihood of successfully bringing charges against the individuals and the logistical nightmare of making the charges as reason not to act.

The Biden official speculated to Politico that Hur pushed his “thumb on the scale during an election season” with his decision.

Biden lashed out Thursday night at reporters following an address where he remained defiant following the release of Hur’s damning report, which fueled more questions about his mental acuity.

Biden got into a combative exchange with CNN correspondent MJ Lee, who pressed him on his previous comments urging Americans to “watch me” when he was asked about his age.

“Many [of the] American people have been watching, and they have expressed concerns about your age,” Lee said.

“That is your judgment!” Biden shouted at her. “That is your judgment! That is not the judgment of the press.”