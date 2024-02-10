Biden refusing to meet with sheriffs on US terror threats shows ‘he doesn’t care’: Richard Jones

Butler County, Ohio Sheriff Richard Jones discusses the rising terror threat to the U.S. and shares how he is helping prepare communities for potential attacks.
Recent Posts
- WATCH LIVE: Nikki Haley kicks off campaign bus tour through South Carolina
- Matthew Stafford’s wife shares concern for Super Bowl WAGs after ‘absurd’ suite prices
- How to know when it is time to replace your Mac
- God save the king from illness, and from Harry and Meghan
- Three children among seven dead in Russian drone attack on Ukrainian gas station