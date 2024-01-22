‘The Five’ discusses California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticizing Democrats and laughing at President Biden’s mental acuity, but is not officially running for president.
Recent Posts
- ‘The Five’: Biden not on primary ballot in New Hampshire
- Biden’s in a ‘long distance relationship’ with the Democratic Party: Jesse Watters
- Economy, border and ‘anybody but Trump’: Americans share their priorities in presidential primary
- GOP megadonor Hal Lambert: There was just no path for DeSantis
- bret baier on guy benson 1.22.2024