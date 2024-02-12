Biden’s upcoming physical exam will not include a cognitive test, White House says

President Biden will not take a cognitive test as part of his upcoming physical exam, the White House confirmed Monday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, does not believe a cognitive test is necessary. She said O’Connor believes Biden proves his cognitive ability “every day [in] how he operates and how he thinks.”

Reporters pressed Jean-Pierre on the issue due to last week’s report from Special Counsel Robert Hur that found Biden has significant memory issues.

“Does the White House think that the idea of the president taking a cognitive test as a part of this physical is a legitimate idea?” a reporter asked.

“I’m just gonna say what Dr. O’Connor said to me about a year ago when [Biden’s physical] was released,” Jean-Pierre responded. “The president proves every day [in] how he operates and how he thinks, by dealing with world leaders, by making difficult decisions on behalf of the American people – whether it’s domestic or it’s national security.”

“That is how Dr. O’Connor sees it, and that is how I’m going to leave it,” she added.

Jean-Pierre gave a more full-throated defense of Biden when reporters continued to press her on the topic. She said she has known Biden for more than a decade and continues to find him to be “sharp” and “on top of things.”

“When we have meetings with him and his staff he is constantly pushing us, trying to get more information, and so that has been my experience with this president,” she said.

Recent polling has found that Biden’s age is a major issue for a majority of not only Americans in general, but also Democrats. A Sunday poll from ABC/Ipsos found that 86% of Americans believe Biden is too old to serve another term, including 73% of Democrats.