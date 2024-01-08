Bill Belichick ‘definitely wants to stay’ with the Patriots, Rob Gronkowski says

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have been rumored to be heading for a split as the team has failed to maintain its championship winning ways since the departure of Tom Brady.

While Belichick maintained Monday that he’s taking everything day by day, former Patriots great Rob Gronkowski weighed into the waters. He said on NBC’s “Today” that he believes the six-time Super Bowl champion coach wants to stay in Foxborough.

“I know that coach Belichick definitely wants to stay with the New England Patriots,” Gronkowski said. “He’s a Patriot for life. He’s a six-time Super Bowl champion. He’s like grandfather claused-in. I would say it’s all up to Mr. Kraft on what direction he wants to go with the New England Patriots.

“In the end, when it really comes down to it, I think he’s going to keep coach Bill Belichick as the head coach for at least another year… He’s going to bounce back. He’s still an unbelievable coach. He knows how to use his talent when they’re out there out on the field. They have to go out there this offseason and bring some offensive players in and then he’ll be just fine.”

Belichick was asked about his future with the team as coaches began to get fired around the league on what’s known as “Black Monday.”

He said he was going to meet with team owner Robert Kraft.

“So, I’m under contract, do what I always do, which is every day I come in and work as hard as I can to help the team in whatever way I can,” he said. “So, that’s what I’m going to continue to do.

“Today was kind of a wrap-up day for us with the players, have a meeting with them and then go from there. So, as far as any decisions or direction or anything like that for next year, it’s way too early for that.”

Belichick wouldn’t entertain questions about “hypothetical situations” when he was asked about fielding offers from collegiate programs.

“I’m going to focus on what I can control and focus on, and that’s my work ethic and my effort to do what I can to help the Patriots organization, which I’m heavily invested in,” he added.