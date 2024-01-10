Bills fan killed in shooting outside Dolphins stadium after game, police say

A Buffalo Bills fan was shot and killed shortly after watching his team win the AFC East on Sunday night, police said.

Dylan Issacs, 30, was identified as the victim who died outside Hard Rock Stadium, where the Bills had just beaten the Miami Dolphins, 21-14.

Issacs, who was from Canada, attended the game that decided the division champion – Buffalo had clinched a playoff spot earlier in the day with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ loss, while Miami clinched weeks earlier.

Police said Issacs was shot after he and a group of friends “had a verbal argument with the subject” while walking “through the traffic,” according to WIVB in Buffalo.

“The subject exited the vehicle and fired several rounds” before fleeing the scene “in an unknown direction,” police said.

Police have since recovered the vehicle from which the shots were fired, and a suspect has been located, Miami’s Local 10 reported. The car was found in West Palm Beach, but no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help his family with funeral fees and have him laid to rest in Six Nations, Canada.

“On behalf of Dylan’s family, we would like a moment to express our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to those who have donated, shared and sent prayers to us during this challenging and painful time,” the page read. “To the Bills Mafia, the Buffalo Bills as well as the Miami Dolphins and fans and to everyone across Turtle Island, thank you for coming together and showing up with so much love and support for us and our community. It has been truly inspiring to see the things we can do as human beings with empathy and compassion for one another.”

The GoFundMe also states that an “unknown male… tried to intentionally hit” the group with the vehicle.

“He always made people laugh,” Isaacs’ mother, Susan, told CBS News. “We are all hurting and he played an important part in everyone’s lives. Now we need help with burial expenses. I just need to pay for his funeral and his casket.”

“Conflicts are not worth a life,” she added. “I’m was just a game and people were mean. We are all here and we will never forget you. You will live forever in our hearts. He will not be forgotten.”

