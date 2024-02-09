Bo Jackson awarded $21M in extortion case against niece and nephew

Former superstar athlete Bo Jackson was awarded $21 million in a civil case against his niece and nephew who he says were blackmailing and stalking him.

The lawsuit, filed in April, alleged that Thomas Lee Anderson and his sister, Erica M. Anderson Ross, tried to extort $20 million from the Pro Bowler and MLB All-Star through harassment and intimidation.

Jackson claimed the harassment started in 2022 and included threatening social media posts and messages, public allegations that put him in a false light and public disclosure of private information intended to cause him severe emotional distress.

They also threatened to appear at and disrupt a charity event hosted by Jackson near his alma mater, Auburn University.

The Andersons then asked for money in exchange for them ending their conduct.

Jackson’s niece and nephew were also ordered to stay at least 500 yards away from the ex-running back and outfielder, and they are not allowed to contact Jackson or any of his immediate family members.

“Unfortunately for those attempting to extort $20 million dollars from Jackson and his family, Bo still hits back hard,” Jackson’s attorneys — Robert Ingram and David Conley — said Monday in a news release about the case.

Jackson was the first overall pick in the 1986 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he opted to play baseball and sign with the Kansas City Royals. However, when Los Angeles Raiders owner Al Davis was interested in allowing him to play both baseball and football, Jackson joined the Raiders the following year.

His NFL career ended after he dislocated a hip during the playoffs of the 1990 season. He did, however, continue playing baseball until 1994. He had a career .250 average and .783 OPS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

