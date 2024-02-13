Brittany Mahomes convinces Post Malone to trade Cowboys jacket for Chiefs swag at Super Bowl celebration

Post Malone got to feel like a champion on Sunday night, even if he needed a little convincing.

Malone was at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas. He was seen wearing the same Dallas Cowboys jacket he was seen in during the game between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers earlier in the day.

A video from @LetItFlyAndrew on X showed Brittany Mahomes convincing Malone to briefly swap his Cowboys jacket for a Chiefs one in the middle of his performance. Mahomes received a lot of love from the crowd as she was able to make the “Sunflower” singer switch up his gear.

The two hugged and the party continued.

Malone performed “America the Beautiful” after Andra Day sang “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” otherwise known as the Black national anthem. Reba McEntire sang, “The Star-Spangled Banner” after Malone.

The “White Iverson” rapper told Fox News Digital right before his performance he was a bit nervous.

When asked how he’s feeling, he said, “S—ing my pants, to be frank!” with a laugh.

As for preparation, he said he “woke up, hugged my baby, and said hopefully your dad doesn’t mess it up on the grandest stage of them all.”

Malone said he was rooting for the Chiefs and ended up partying wit the team after the game.