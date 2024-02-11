Brittany Mahomes hypes Chiefs star ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Brittany Mahomes hyped up her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband on Saturday night ahead of the team’s Super Bowl LVIII appearance against the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes will try to lead the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl titles. If they’re successful, the Chiefs would be the first team since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004 to win consecutive titles. According to Brittany, Patrick was locked in.

“My boy, so ready for tomorrow,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories as she shared a post from her husband.

The video showed highlights from Mahomes and the Chiefs with pundits voicing their criticism of the team over the course of the season. Mahomes, much like last season, has been able to prove most of the Chiefs doubters wrong as he’s led the team back to the Super Bowl despite an off season statistically.

“We’ve been dealing with adversity,” Mahomes said Monday night. “It’s great seeing how the guys responded. That’s the reason why we’re here.”

Mahomes’ passing yards (4,183) and touchdown passes (27) were the lowest of his career since the 2019 season. His 14 interceptions were the highest of his career.

But with a Chiefs’ win, he would likely be the frontrunner for Super Bowl MVP. It would be the third of his career and catapult him into a category with Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only three-time winners.

He’s also the third quarterback to start four Super Bowls in five years, joining Brady and Jim Kelly.