Caesars offered a bet that William Perry would score for the Chicago Bears during Super Bowl XX. Caesars’ Ken Fuchs explains the rest is truly history.
Recent Posts
- Matt Ryan on Taylor Swift effect ahead of Super Bowl LVIII
- Kurt Warner on difficulty of repeating as Super Bowl champions
- Caesars’ Ken Fuchs talks company’s place in Super Bowl sports-betting history
- Viral TikTok sensation Anna Frey heads to Super Bowl to cheer on Brock Purdy
- Hillary Clinton says Biden’s age a ‘legitimate issue,’ but he should ‘lean into’ years of experience