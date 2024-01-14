Cam Ward reverses course on NFL, announces transfer to Miami

Former Washington State star quarterback Cam Ward announced Saturday he will play one more season in college, two weeks after declaring for the NFL Draft.

Ward said he committed to Miami, posting a photo of himself in a Hurricanes uniform.

“They’ve got a lot of people returning on offense and defense,” he told The Athletic. “With the portal guys they’ve got coming in and the recruiting class they had, I easily think Miami can get to the CFP next year.”

Ward announced in a four-second video on X New Year’s Day he had declared for the NFL Draft. But Miami appeared to have done enough to convince him to stay in college at least one more season.

He’s thrown for 13,876 yards and 119 touchdowns in his four college seasons. He spent the first two years at Incarnate Word before he went to Washington State. Only six players at the FBS, FACS, Division II and Division III levels had thrown for more yards in their careers when the 2023 season ended.

Ward will likely be the starting quarterback for Miami after Tyler Van Dyke transferred to Wisconsin.

Miami also landed Albany transfer Reese Poffenbarger earlier this month. He transferred after leading Albany into the FCS playoffs and leading that division with 3,603 passing yards and 36 touchdowns.

Ward threw for 3,736 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. The Cougars finished 5-7 after beginning the year 4-0 and with an upset win over Oregon State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.