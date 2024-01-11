Cavs’ Tristan Thompson ejected after knocking Nets’ Nic Claxton to floor

An NBA game in Paris got chippy Thursday afternoon between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tensions rose to a point Cleveland big man Tristan Thompson was ejected after delivering a bump that knocked Nic Claxton to the floor.

After slamming down a dunk, the Nets center chirped at Thompson while running back to play defense.

The two crossed paths, Thompson bumped Claxton hard and Claxton fell to the court.

The two had to be separated, and coaches and some players left their benches to break up the altercation.

Thompson was ejected and finished the game with just one point in 11 minutes.

The 32-year-old is in his second stint with the Cavs, previously playing for them from 2011 to 2020 and winning a championship with them in 2016.

Thompson did not play in the NBA in the 2022-23 season after playing for the Kings, Pacers and Bulls the previous season.

Thompson averages 8.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for his career but is a depth player this year behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

This season, he’s playing 11.8 minutes per game, dropping 3.7 points and grabbing 3.8 boards.

