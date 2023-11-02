“The Daily Show” guest host Charlamagne Tha God spoke with GOP hopeful Nikki Haley about identity politics and why she doesn’t embrace it like Democrats do.
Recent Posts
- Eric Trump to take the stand in non-jury civil trial against Trump Organization stemming from NYAG lawsuit
- Backing Biden in 2024, this Democrat congressman sparks 2028 speculation
- Biden hosts anti-Israel world leader to talk climate, migration; Gaza not on public agenda
- Hannity – Wednesday, November 1
- Speaker Mike Johnson reveals next legislative priorities on GOP agenda, including border security