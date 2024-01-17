LISTEN LIVE

Charlamagne Tha God mocks Jill Biden’s claim husband has ‘vigor’ for 2024 election

by | Jan 17, 2024 | Video

In an interview with Fox News Digital, “The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne Tha God knocked First Lady Jill Biden for claiming her 81-year-old husband has the “vigor” to seek reelection and serve another term.