Charlie Hurt and Ari Fleischer discuss the House successfully impeaching Secretary Mayorkas after another vote on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’
Recent Posts
- User’s Manual to what’s next now that the House impeached Mayorkas
- Police announce arrest in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue; additional arrests likely
- Charlie Hurt: This is as close to treason as I can think
- 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk gives cryptic response to whether he wants future with team
- Joe Biden is ‘the big guy,’ Tony Bobulinski said during ‘unshakeable’ testimony amid impeachment inquiry