Chiefs, 49ers girlfriends trade barbs over Super Bowl TikTok video: ‘Be original’

After the Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl, girlfriends of members of the team hopped on a popular TikTok trend.

Family and friends of the Chiefs were on the field to celebrate their 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers, and Rashee Rice’s girlfriend, Dacoda Nichole, wanted to make the most of it.

Nichole and other girlfriends were featured in the TikTok, saying, “I’m a Chiefs girlfriend, of course we won the Super Bowl again.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

No, Taylor Swift didn’t make the cut.

Well, the girlfriend of 49ers running back Jordan Mason caught wind of the video and wasn’t pleased.

Wives and girlfriends of 49ers players had posted a similar video after they had won the NFC Championship Game over the Detroit Lions.

“We’re NFL girlfriends, of course we’re going to the Super Bowl,” the Niners WAGs’ video said.

Mason’s girlfriend, Allahbia Mitchell, in a since-deleted comment on the Chiefs Wags’ TikTok, wrote “Be original.”

Nichole snapped right back, and with an upper hand. “we are original we keep winning,” she replied.

CHIEFS FANS TACKLE PERSON APPEARING TO FLEE FROM PARADE SHOOTING; POLICE INVESTIGATING VIDEOS

The Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in the last five seasons (however, this is Rice’s first ring, as he just completed his rookie season with Kansas City).

Meanwhile, San Francisco’s Super Bowl drought will turn 30 next year after becoming the first team to win five Super Bowls back in 1995.

The Chiefs celebrated their victory with a parade on Thursday, but it was derailed by a shooting that killed one and injured 21 others. Three people, two of them juveniles, are in custody.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.