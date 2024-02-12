Chiefs’ Andy Reid downplays Travis Kelce tantrum: ‘They’re passionate players’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s tantrum on the sidelines and bump against head coach Andy Reid drew reactions from his NFL colleagues on Sunday night during Super Bowl LVIII.

Kelce appeared to be upset about not being in the game when running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled following a long pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman. His tensions boiled over and landed in the face of Reid. Kelce only had one catch for one yard in the first half.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reid and Kelce embraced each other on the Super Bowl podium after the game. The now three-time Super Bowl champion head coach said he appreciated the passion and that moments like Kelce’s frustrations boiling over keep him young.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

“They’re passionate players,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “I love that, even if they chest bump me to the other side of the 50. I appreciate it. I just love that the guy wants to play and wants to be in there playing.”

49ERS’ SUPER BOWL DROUGHT WILL REACH 30 YEARS AS KYLE SHANAHAN LOSES ANOTHER DOUBLE-DIGIT LEAD

Kelce was a bit more cryptic when he hopped on ESPN to talk about the moment.

“Man, it was uh … I’m gonna keep it between us unless my mic’d up tells the world. I was just telling him how much I love him,” Kelce said with a smile.

Mahomes added, “That moment right there, that speaks to the team that we are. Everybody loves it. Everybody loves the game, loves to compete and Coach Reid wants to compete.”

Kelce ended the game with a team-high 93 yards on nine catches to help collect his third Super Bowl ring of his career.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.