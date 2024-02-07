Chiefs’ Andy Reid noncommittal on Kadarius Toney’s Super Bowl status after wideout clarifies social media rant

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was noncommittal on Kadarius Toney’s status for the Super Bowl, one day after the wideout said his rant on social media just hours before the AFC championship game was directed at his former fan base.

Toney, who has not been active for the Chiefs since their Week 15 game against the New England Patriots, attempted to clear up confusion surrounding an expletive-filled rant on social media.

The former New York Giant suggested in the Instagram Live post he was not injured despite the Chiefs’ decision to deactivate him before the start of the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Reid defended against the notion the team fabricated his injury status in a press conference after the Chiefs’ victory that following Monday.

“Well, obviously he’s been on the injury report. That part is not made up by any means,” he told reporters. “He’s been working through some things, and he’ll be back out there.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Toney was asked about the social media rant and suggested the comments were directed at Giants fans, not the Chiefs.

“I never attacked the Chiefs, never said anything about the Chiefs. Who I was referring to was the Giants fans and the people in my comments, my comment box, not even on my live recording, so you wouldn’t even know they were there,” Toney said, via ESPN.

“But I was referring to them, which I shouldn’t have. I just wanted to go out there. I just wanted to get my message across as far as my injury, but I shouldn’t have done that at the end of the day. I’m a man, and I can accept my mistakes just like I accept my wins. I’m just moving past that right now. We’re trying to go out and trying to win [the Super Bowl].”

Toney’s status for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers remains uncertain.

Reid was noncommittal during Tuesday’s press conference, but added that Toney has been practicing.

“We’ll see how that goes. He’s been practicing, and we’ll just see whether he’s up or not,” Reid said.

CHIEFS KEY OFFENSIVE LINEMAN ‘LONG SHOT’ TO PLAY SUPER BOWL LVIII, ANDY REID SAYS

The Chiefs traded third- and sixth-round picks to the Giants for Toney in October 2022. After dealing with injuries last season, he delivered in the playoffs, recording five catches in a divisional-round win over Jacksonville and a touchdown reception in last year’s Super Bowl win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.