Chiefs-Dolphins brace for sub-zero temps in what could be among the coldest NFL playoff games in history

The Miami Dolphins will be heading to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday night in what weather forecasters predict will be sub-zero temperatures, potentially making their matchup one of the coldest postseason games in NFL history.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about his preparation for the frigid temps during a press conference with media members on Thursday, but he said there’s not much anyone can do to prepare for those types of conditions.

“No. I mean, cold’s cold. For you, me – cold is cold, but you go do your thing. That’s how you go play.”

One piece of advice Reid doesn’t anticipate having to tell his players about is huddling close to the sideline warmers.

“There’s one thing you don’t have to do, and that’s tell them to go stand by the warmer.”

According to FOX Weather, a polar vortex impacting the area is expected to send temperatures plummeting, with high temperatures reaching only single digits during the day. With an 8 p.m. ET kickoff, temperatures are expected to hit below zero. Some projections have temperatures reaching minus 5.

The frigid forecast has even prompted the Chiefs to warn fans attending the game to come prepared.

“Bundle up with loose fitting layers and cover all exposed skin,” a post on the team’s website read.

Fans are also encouraged to use one of the many warming stations located both inside and outside of the stadium. Nine locations will be made available inside Arrowhead.

According to ESPN, if temperatures reach below zero during Saturday night’s game, it would be just the sixth time in NFL playoff history – the most famous being the 1967 “Ice Bowl” at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

“No one likes being cold,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday.

“The last time I played in zero-ish degree weather was 2021 at Green Bay in the divisional round. And much like this team, we were up in Santa Clara and had like one coat in our closet. We weren’t used to that at all. But it galvanizes people. Kind of like when you talk to our players, the most fun game, outside of the result, that we played in the last two years, was the one at Buffalo on that Saturday night on a short week last year. So it’s about the team part of it. It’s about doing something that’s difficult inherently. That motivates you as a competitor, I think. And we have a lot of competitors on our team.”

The Chiefs will be playing their 15th straight home playoff game, not counting their three Super Bowl appearances, while Miami is in the playoffs for consecutive years for the first time since 2001.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.