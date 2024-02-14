Chiefs release statement after fatal shooting near Super Bowl parade: ‘Senseless act of violence’

The Super Bowl parade for the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday was supposed to be a celebration of back-to-back championships.

It turned into a tragic scene after a shooting near the victory rally at Union Station left one person dead and 22 other people injured, police said.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said three people were detained.

A few hours after the shooting, the Chiefs organization released a statement confirming that all players, coaches, staff and their families were safe and accounted for.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department .

“At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

Super Bowl LVIII MVP Patrick Mahomes and his teammates posted to X following the shooting.

“Praying for Kansas City,” Mahomes wrote.

“Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act,” Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill wrote.

“Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

The NFL also released a statement shortly after the Chiefs.

“We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the rally in Kansas City for the Chiefs,” the NFL said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected.

“We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency personnel.”

The parade was expected to have over 1 million people in attendance, The Associated Press reported, citing city officials.

“The celebration was marred by a shooting. This is absolutely a tragedy,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in Super Bowl LVIII to win the organization’s third championship in five years.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj, Stepheny Price and The Associated Press contributed to this report