Chiefs’ Travis Kelce adds to the mystery of Taylor Swift’s status for Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did not appear to give any confirmation about the likelihood of Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Super Bowl when speaking to the media on Wednesday, despite the rumors that the international pop star would be jetting off from Tokyo the night before to make the big game.

Kelce, 32, has fielded a number of questions about his highly publicized relationship while talking to reporters in Las Vegas this week.

He cast even more of a shadow on her status for the game when answering a question about whether Swift had given him a “pep talk.”

“No, no she hasn’t,” Kelce said with a laugh. “She’s just working on entertaining them, making sure she’s ready for her performances and everything. But the Super Bowl, we’ll worry about if she can make it.”

The use of the word “if” has only added to the mystery.

Swift, fresh off her record night at the Grammys, has resumed her “Eras Tour” after making 12 appearances at Chiefs’ games this year. She has a show in Tokyo on Saturday and, logistically, could still make it in time to see the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Regardless of whether Swift will be at the game or not, officials on Wednesday say security-wise, they will be prepared for anything.

Appearing in Vegas to talk about security measures ahead of the Super Bowl, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that Swift’s potential presence at Allegiant Stadium has not led to any increased risks or threats.

“I have to say that we are extraordinarily vigilant when we bring 65,000 people together in a stadium when we have 330,000 people visiting a city for a major sporting event, and when we have millions of people around the world watching it, our priority is the safety and security of everyone in attendance,” he said Wednesday.

“That is what we are focused upon. And when there’s an additional celebrity who will bring more attention, we are already at a heightened state of vigilance and fulfilling our responsibility, just as we do every single day.”

For Kelce and the Chiefs, the main focus on Sunday will be defending their title to become back-to-back Super Bowl champions. With a win comes the talk of a dynasty, Kelce believes.

“I would say, you get three,” he said on Wednesday. “I think three is a lucky number. One is – anybody can be one and done. I think two is special, but three is when you solidify yourself as a dynasty for sure.”