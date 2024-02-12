Chiefs’ Travis Kelce gives cryptic explanation for tantrum, Andy Reid bump

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the third time in the past five seasons, but it wasn’t looking that way in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Travis Kelce‘s sideline meltdown where he almost knocked over his head coach, Andy Reid, showed that very clearly.

Kelce spoke to ESPN’s Booger McFarland about the incident, where the star tight end was screaming at Reid following an Isiah Pacheco fumble in the red zone. His answer was a cryptic one.

“Man, it was uh … I’m gonna keep it between us unless my mic’d up tells the world. I was just telling him how much I love him,” Kelce said with a smile.

Patrick Mahomes added: “That moment right there, that speaks to the team that we are. Everybody loves it. Everybody loves the game, loves to compete and Coach Reid wants to compete.”

The Chiefs’ offense stalled at the beginning of the game, but Patrick Mahomes found wide receiver Mecole Hardman 52 yards down the field to spark the team by getting right into the red zone.

But on the next play, with Kelce not in the game, Pacheco fumbled and the 49ers recovered. That’s when Kelce ran over to Reid and let him hear it.

If the Chiefs hadn’t won the game, that incident may have been a lot worse looking back at what transpired. However, the Chiefs were able to right the ship in the second half, forcing overtime where Mahomes led a game-winning touchdown drive, where Hardman caught the final score of the game.

Kelce played a vital role in mounting the comeback, especially after his first half was dreadful with just one catch on the first drive for one yard.

He ended the game with a team-high 93 yards on nine catches to help collect his third Super Bowl ring of his career.

Coaches and players have gone have each other on the sideline throughout the years in the NFL, especially in high-tension games like the Super Bowl.

But Reid is beloved by his entire team, especially Kelce who has been a part of this Chiefs dynasty from the beginning.

The tantrum may have been the wake-up call needed for both Reid and Kelce in this game, but like the latter said, he was mic’d up for the game.

Fans might find out what was said soon enough.