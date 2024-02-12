Chinese official who praised CCP, denied Uyghur genocide visits with three more top universities

A controversial Chinese official continued his United States college campus tour earlier this month visiting two more universities despite his previous comments praising the CCP and denying an alleged Uyghur genocide in China.

“An in-depth conversation on China’s economy and China-US relations with future business leaders from the Baruch College,” Huang Ping, consul general of the People’s Republic of China in New York, recently posted on X during a visit to Baruch College.

“You guys are awesome and the questions are pointed. Looking forward to many more! May you continue to shine brightly in your academic and career pursuits!”

That same day, Ping posted photos from a visit with officials at Northeastern University.

“It was such a wonderful meeting with the senior leadership of the Northeastern University,” Ping posted. “I was impressed by NEU’s international strategy and its thoughtful arrangement for the Chinese students. NEU is more than welcome to participate in Youth Envoys Scholarship to visit China!”

Days earlier, Ping was at Boston University meeting with the school’s “leadership team.”

“Looking forward to further strengthening BU’s cooperation with China, and welcome more BUers to visit China for study and exchange,” Ping wrote on X.

Ping has showed up at several universities and meetings with officials in the media and politics over the past year despite previously praising the CCP and denying allegations of genocide against China’s Uyghur Muslim population.

“There are lots of lies here, fabricated by some people with their own political agenda,” Huang said in an August 2021 interview , denying the existence of genocide and internment camps targeting Uyghurs. “As I said, there’s no genocide, not a single evidence to prove that there’s a genocide or something there. It’s just a slandering.”

Ping described the centers where Uyghurs are being held as educational.

“I see these centers as a campus, rather than camps,” Ping said. “We get these people there to be educated. And this has been quite effective in terms of countering terrorism and in de-radicalization. Up to now, there has not been a single terrorist attack in exactly four years.”

In addition to praising the CCP, Ping has repeatedly promoted CCP talking points on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account and amplifies the agenda of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Fox News Digital reached out to Boston University and Baruch College for more information on why these meetings took place but did not receive a response.

“Northeastern is a global research university with students and faculty from around the world,” a Northeastern University spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “We regularly meet with ambassadors and consulates of many nations as part of advancing our mission.”