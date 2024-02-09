Chip Kelly departing UCLA, expected to take Ohio State offensive coordinator job: report

College football was supposed to be entering its quiet period.

In a shocking move, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly informed the school of his departure on Friday.

“I want to sincerely thank Chip for his service to UCLA Football and our student-athletes across the past six seasons and wish the best to him and his wife Jill moving forward,” said UCLA’s Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics Martin Jarmond in a press release.

Kelly is expected to become the next offensive coordinator at Ohio State as Bill O’Brien prepares to take the head coaching vacancy at Boston College , according to ESPN. O’Brien was named as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator in January.

Kelly departs UCLA after six seasons in Westwood, where he led the Bruins to a record of 35-34 and back-to-back bowl game appearances in 2022 and 2023.

UCLA has begun a national search for its next head coach.

“It is imperative that we support our student-athletes and put them in the best position to succeed,” said Jarmond. “UCLA is a special place, and we are confident we will find a leader for our football program who develops young men on and off the field and embodies our True Bruin Values.”

UCLA is preparing for its move to the Big Ten conference beginning in 2024 after the Bruins and USC announced their plan to depart the Pac-12 in 2022.

The move by both schools eventually led to the end of the Pac-12 as it has been known, with Oregon and Washington also departing for the Big Ten.

Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah will join the Big 12 in 2024, while Stanford and Cal will head to the ACC.