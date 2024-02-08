Fentanyl is killing tens of thousands of Americans every year. Some churches around the country are giving Narcan to people. One New Orleans pastor used to be a drug addict. Now he is looking to save souls and lives.
Recent Posts
- GREG GUTFELD: Biden’s anti-Trump tantrum has become the defining feature of his presidency
- CHURCH NARCAN EFFORT KEDROWICZ WEB
- Longshot Biden challenger Marianne Williamson drops out of race: ‘Much to be grateful for’
- We were told what a scam this was: Nikki Haley
- Gutfeld: We wouldn’t have this crisis had Biden not rescinded Trump’s border policies