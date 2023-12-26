Colin Kaepernick doesn’t celebrate Christmas, girlfriend reveals what they do for presents

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick revealed on his girlfriend’s podcast last week that they do not celebrate Christmas.

Nessa Diab’s co-host, Katrina B, on the “Nessa Off Air” podcast asked Kaepernick what he was getting for Nessa for Christmas. That was when he told her they do not celebrate the holiday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We don’t celebrate Christmas,” he said.

Nessa explained that they do something else instead of giving each other gifts.

“No, I’ll tell you what. We don’t give each other gifts. I think for Colin and I, we just enjoy really great experiences with each other year round,” she said.

Katrina, who works with Kaepernick on several of his off-the-field projects including the Know Your Rights Camp and his publishing company, said she wanted her partner, DJ Tone Def, to at least pretend that he likes the gifts that she gets for him.

NFL BETTOR CASHES NEARLY $500K PAYDAY AS CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY COMPLETES HIS 14-LEG PARLAY

“If that’s the energy you guys are on, and you guys both understand it, I think it’s fine,” Kratina said. “And if someone wants to go the extra mile and give a gift, that’s cool too. But you shouldn’t feel bad if you didn’t give them anything.

“So we’re not going presents with our significant others. You don’t do that. I actually don’t do that. We don’t even celebrate anniversaries. We don’t do any of it.”

Nessa said Katrina got DJ Tone Def gifts, but he would ask her to take them back. Katrina said she would get gifts from him and use them even if she did not love them.

“Why can’t he fake it for me too?” she wondered.