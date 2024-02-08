Colorado residents in uproar over rumors Lakewood could become sanctuary city for migrants

Residents of a Colorado city have expressed outrage over the idea that they could become a sanctuary for migrants crossing the southern border, although city officials have denied such an effort.

Hundreds of residents in the city of Lakewood attended an emergency community meeting hosted by the group Lakewood Concerned Citizens on Tuesday, when they voiced their complaints over city officials allegedly wanting to help the state’s capital Denver, a self-declared sanctuary city, by potentially bringing migrants into their own community.

Residents want to know what is happening, and the number of attendees was so vast that some overflowed into the parking lot, according to FOX31 Denver.

Lakewood has not used the word “sanctuary,” but resident Karen Morgan, who spoke at the meeting, said the city’s use of the words such as “good neighbor, welcoming, inclusive, supporting, sheltering,” were still troubling, FOX31 reported. “One definition of a sanctuary is the condition of being protected or comforted. Synonym: shelter.”

The emergency meeting came after Lakewood officials met with Denver government officials in January, when they discussed the migrant crisis.

“Why did our city manager go to the city of Denver to see how they can help? How is Lakewood going to help the city of Denver with this migrant issue?” asked Mary Janssen, former Lakewood City Council member, FOX31 reported.

The city has since pushed back on rumors the city could house migrants, according to FOX 31, specifically saying, “Lakewood City Council is not considering designating Lakewood as a ‘sanctuary city.’”

“I would like to make it very clear that City Council has never, in my time sitting on council, has never had a conversation around becoming a sanctuary city,” Lakewood Mayor Wendi Strom said.

“I have met with my city manager, who was in the meeting, and there was not a request for Lakewood to house migrants at all,” Strom continued. “This has created a lot of frustration and anger in our community that is not necessary. We are not making these big sweeping changes. And these would be changes that we would bring to the public if that was something that we were going to do. But that’s not happening.”

The city of Lakewood added “The only action City Council has taken during its January meetings has been to direct the city manager to meet with the City of Denver’s staff as quickly as possible to better understand the migrant crisis, its impacts and the needs as well as possible options for Lakewood to work with Denver on this crisis in the spirit of ‘being a good neighbor.'”

“To keep residents as informed as possible, we want to address incorrect information that has appeared in opinion pieces in the news media and on social media regarding the City Council’s discussion about migrants arriving in Denver,” the city told FOX31.

The city also said the focus of its initial Jan. 8 meeting with Denver officials was to “address the humanitarian crisis through such avenues as mobilizing nonprofit organizations in Lakewood to support Denver’s needs and are not an attempt to offer housing in Lakewood. The city’s role in this example could be providing access to information and resources or connecting individuals in need with nonprofits and volunteers in our community. This kind of work is a proactive step to keep the community safe, to ensure resources aren’t overwhelmed and to respond strategically and compassionately to everyone who is involved.”

The next city council meeting is on Feb. 12.