Republican Pennsylvania congressman and U.S. Navy veteran Guy Reschenthaler is calling on President Biden to step down “immediately” following special counsel Robert Hur’s months-long report on classified documents.
Recent Posts
- Tech life upgrades smarter than the stuff on TikTok
- Congressman, Navy vet calls on Biden to step down ‘immediately’: ‘been a disaster’
- Biden won’t take cognitive test in physical exam: White House
- Biden’s upcoming physical exam will not include a cognitive test, White House says
- Rancher sounds alarm on terror ‘route’ as lawmakers drag feet on border fix