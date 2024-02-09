Conservative firebrand announces run for key battleground Senate race being targeted by Dems

A conservative firebrand has officially filed to run for the Montana Senate in the heated contest to unseat Democrat Sen. Jon Tester.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., made the long awaited announcement Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We’ve made great accomplishments in the House, only to see them die at the hands of Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer in the Senate,” he wrote in a post.

Rosendale’s bid stirs up the state’s Republican primary race, where he will be challenging former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy for the nomination.

When asked about a potential primary challenger earlier this week, Sheehy told Fox News Digital that he is “focused on Jon Tester.”

“I’m focused on gaining control of the Senate for conservatives, so we can return common sense policy to D.C,” Sheehy said. “We have to reform both parties. We’ve got a dysfunctional Congress right now in both houses. We need a new generation of leadership in both houses, and it’s about time we start getting things done.”

Sheehy, a first-time candidate, has already gained endorsements from Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., and Gov. Greg Gianforte.