Cowboys’ Dak Prescott sums up performance in brutal playoff loss with 3 words

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott offered a brutal assessment of his own performance in the team’s 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, which resulted in the team’s elimination from the playoffs.

Despite passing for more than 400 yards and putting together a valiant effort to try to keep the team in the game, Prescott knows he came up short.

“I’m not a guy that lives in the past and so where my feet are and at this moment, yeah, I mean, I sucked tonight,” he told reporters, via ESPN. “That was it. Got it going a little bit later, but none of that mattered at that point. Fought. That’s all I really know how to do, but, yeah, I mean it’s about winning. It’s about winning in the playoffs and then getting to the last game and winning that as well. And yeah, tough.”

The first half was key to the Packers’ win. Dallas’ first four drives went: punt, interception, punt and Pick Six before the team scored to end the half. However, the damage was already done. The Cowboys trailed 27-7.

Prescott had two more touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.

He finished 41-of-60 passing for 403 yards. All three of his touchdown passes went to Jake Ferguson.

COWBOYS FACE BLITZ OF CRITICISM AFTER DEMORALIZING PLAYOFF LOSS: ‘NO-SHOW FOR THE AGES’

However, changes could be coming to Dallas – whether it is at the coaching position or elsewhere on the team. For what it is worth, he backed coach Mike McCarthy and said if McCarthy was in the hot seat, then so should he.

“In that case, then there should be about me as well, honestly,” he said. “I mean that guy, I’ve had the season I’ve had because of him. This team has had the success that they’ve had because of him. And I understand it’s about winning the Super Bowl and that’s the standard of the league and damn sure the standard of this place. I get it. But add me to the list in that case.”

Since Prescott took the reins as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback during the 2016 season, Dallas has only two playoff wins. He lost to the Packers in his playoff debut during the 2015 season. He helped the Cowboys beat the Seattle Seahawks in the 2018 season, but the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

He has three losses in his last four playoff starts. The only win in that span came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which essentially ended the career of Tom Brady last season.

Dallas had one of the best offenses in football this season.